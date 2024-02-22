iOS 17.4 is coming next month: Here’s everything new so far

iOS 17.4 is currently in beta testing with developers and public beta users. It comes with a number of major changes to the App Store and the iPhone ecosystem in the European Union. There are new emoji, an upgrade to CarPlay, Siri improvements, and much more.
Head below as we recap everything new in iOS 17.4, whether you live in the EU or elsewhere.
Table of contents
When will Apple release iOS 17.4?
iOS 17.4 is set for a release in the first week of March. Usually, Apple doesn’t give us any hint as to when a new version of iOS is coming, but things are a bit different this time around. This is because iOS 17.4 includes the necessary changes to the iPhone and the App Store required by the Digital Markets Act in the European Union.
Apple’s deadline to comply with the Digital Markets Act is March 6. This means Apple has to release iOS 17.4 on or before March 6.
New features in iOS 17.4
Changes to the App Store in the EU
One of the biggest changes included in iOS 17.4 is support for alternative app marketplaces for the first time. With this update, companies such as Epic Games, will be able to create their own app marketplaces for iPhone users.
More changes in the European Union:
- Support for browser engines other than WebKit
- A new pop-up messages in Safari that will ask users to choose a default browser
- Support for alternative payment methods for in-app purchases
- The ability to set default NFC and wallet apps for Apple Pay
Here’s a recap of our full coverage of the changes coming as part of iOS 17.4 in response to the Digital Markets Act:
- Apple announces support for third-party iPhone app stores in the EU, coming with iOS 17.4
- iPad users will miss out on third-party app stores, browser engines, and more
- Apple shares more details about the new default web browser prompt in iOS 17.4
- Apple will prompt users to set default browsers and allow third-party web engines on iPhone in the EU
- Apple announces reduced commission structure for apps in Europe
- Apple now allows game streaming apps in the App Store
Stolen Device Protection improvement
iOS 17.4 includes a change for Stolen Device Protection. Now, users can choose to always require a security delay when changing security settings. Previously, the only option was to enact the delay when away from familiar locations.
- More details: Apple updates Stolen Device Protection in iOS 17.4 beta with option to always require a security delay
Transcripts in Apple Podcasts
By far my favorite change in iOS 17.4 is support for transcripts in Apple Podcasts. These transcripts are automatically generated by Apple and are available shortly after an episode is published. The interface is similar to the real-time lyrics feature in Apple Music. There’s support for searching in transcripts, tapping on specific words and jumping to that part of the episode, and much more.
The Now Playing bar along the bottom of the Apple Podcasts app has also been redesigned with iOS 17.4, matching the style of the Now Playing bar in Apple Music.
New emoji
There are seven brand new emojis included in iOS 17.4:
- Head Shaking Horizontally
- Head Shaking Vertically
- Phoenix Bird
- Lime
- Brown Mushroom
- Broken Chain
The image above gives a preview of these new emojis, courtesy of our friends at Emojipedia. There are also changes to the family emojis included in iOS 17.4 as well, such as new combinations of family members.
Siri upgrade
Siri has been upgraded in iOS 17.4 with support for reading messages in additional languages, not just the assigned language used for Siri for all other tasks.
The new option is available in Settings > Siri & Search > Messaging with Siri. Under the READ MESSAGES section, there’s a new Add Language… button that prompts of range of language options.
- More details: iOS 17.4 lets Siri read messages in additional languages, not just the primary language
Vision Pro
watchOS 10.4 and iOS 17.4 include a new toggle for Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 users that can disable Double Tap when you’re wearing Vision Pro. The new setting is specifically to avoid a conflict between the Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro when gesturing.
New welcome screen
When you reboot into iOS 17.4 for the first time, you’ll see a new welcome screen that’s personalized with your profile picture.
Battery Health changes
In the Settings app, Apple has made changes to the “Battery” menu that make it easier to know if your iPhone’s battery health is “normal.” Simultaneously, Apple has also announced that iPhone 15 batteries actually perform better than initially expected.
- iOS 17.4 makes it easier to know if your iPhone’s battery health is ‘normal’
- Apple says iPhone 15 batteries have a longer lifespan than initially thought
CarPlay upgrade
iOS 17.4 includes an upgrade for cars equipped with dual-screen CarPlay implementations. Here’s how Apple describes the CarPlay update in iOS 17.4:
In iOS 17.4, with supported CarPlay vehicles, Apple Maps will present a new instrument cluster experience with information about upcoming maneuvers. Users will be able to swap the desired display type between the main and instrument cluster screen by tapping the map configuration button on the upper right of the Maps main screen.
See the changes in action right here.
Home Screen web apps
Apple has confirmed that iOS 17.4 removes support for Home Screen web apps on the iPhone in the European Union. Apple explains that it would have to build an “entirely new integration architecture that does not currently exist in iOS” to address the “complex security and privacy concerns associated with web apps using alternative browser engines.”
The DMA requires that all browsers have equality, meaning that Apple can’t favor Safari and WebKit over third-party browser engines. Therefore, because it can’t offer Home Screen web apps support for third-party browsers, it also can’t offer support via Safari.
More iOS 17.4 tidbits
- In the Podcasts and Music apps, Apple has rebranded the “Listen Now” tabs to be the “Home” tabs instead.
- In Safari, the address bar is slightly wider than it was in iOS 17.3.
- In the Settings app, there is a new “Identifiable Region” label in the “General” > “About” menu.
- The ability to say “Siri” instead of “Hey Siri” has expanded to Germany.
Wrap up
What are you most excited to try in iOS 17.4? Let us know down in the comments.
