iOS 17.4 lets budgeting apps easily access Apple Card, Cash, and Savings data

Alongside many other changes and new features, iOS 17.4 also includes a big change for personal finance apps. Starting today, budgeting apps can now access Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Apple Card Savings accounts information and import that data.

You might recall that Apple Card previously offered integration with Mint. Intuit, however, shut down Mint in January, meaning that there were no budgeting apps that supported direct Apple Card integration. iOS 17.4 changes that by giving developers a new way to access this information.

Apps such as Copilot and Monarch Money have already added support for this feature. In the release notes for an update released today, Copilot says:

New: Track the Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Savings automatically through Copilot. No need to import any files or track manually. To get started, simply add a new account through the Accounts tab.

When you choose to link an Apple Card via Copilot, you’ll be taken through a seamless process integrated directly into iOS 17.4. You’ll be asked which accounts you want to import and how much of your transaction history should be imported. From there, all of your Apple Card, Apple Cash, and Apple Card Savings Account information is viewable directly in Copilot alongside your accounts from other institutions.

