Apple on Tuesday released iOS 17.4 RC (Release Candidate) to developers and beta testers, as the update is expected to be released to the public next week. While iOS 17.4 brings changes to the App Store and App Marketplaces for users in the EU, the update also unveiled new unreleased Beats Solo 4 headphones.

New Beats Solo 4 headphones coming soon

We were able to find images of the Beats Solo 4 in the internal files of the latest build of iOS 17.4, which suggests that the new headphones will be officially announced soon. While we still don’t have many details about the hardware itself, the design looks very similar to the Beats Studio Pro introduced last year.

It’s been a long time since Apple introduced Beats Solo 3 – more specifically, it was unveiled in September 2016 alongside the first generation of AirPods. It was the first Beats headphone to feature Apple’s W1 chip for fast pairing with Apple devices.

“With up to 40 hours of battery life, Beats Solo3 Wireless is your perfect everyday headphone. With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 3 hours of playback. Enjoy award-winning Beats sound with Class 1 Bluetooth wireless listening freedom. The on-ear, cushioned ear cups are adjustable so you can customize your fit for all-day comfort,” Apple describes the current generation of Beats Solo headphones.

What we know for sure about Beats Solo 4 right now is that the new headphones will feature a USB-C port instead of Micro-USB and that it will work with Space Audio technology. Apple currently sells Beats Solo 3 for $199, while Beats Studio Pro costs $349. Of course, you can find both Beats Solo 3 and Beats Studio Pro for much lower prices in other stores.

Beats Solo 4 will be available in black, blue and pink, according to the leaked images. It’s also expected to work with the Press to Mute/Unmute during a call.

What do you expect from the new Beats Solo 4? Let us know in the comments section below.

