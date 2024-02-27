BLUETTI’s ice-making fridge freezer + modular power station is a car-camping dream

Photo: BLUETTI

Meet BLUETTI’s first ecosystem, the SwapSolar: the world’s first LFP-powered MultiCooler portable fridge and the AC180T hot-swappable battery power station. This dynamic duo just launched on Indigogo, so make sure to catch those Super Early Bird prices.

The SwapSolar is the all-in-one answer to your outdoor power needs, ice-making desires, and road trip cooling and freezing necessities. The modular AC180T supplies an off-grid outdoor power supply, while the portable MultiCooler’s 3-in-1 design can refrigerate, freeze, and make ice in minutes off-grid.

In other words, SwapSolar is just the ticket for three to six days of a relaxed and comfortable camping trip.

The 3-in-1 MultiCooler

The app-enabled portable MultiCooler has a 42-quart capacity, enough to hold around 60 canned drinks. It weighs 53 pounds and is designed for easy lifting with side grooves. If you’ve got a full load, it also has wheels and a drawbar.

This workhorse of a portable fridge/freezer features innovative VIP temperature control technology that utilizes vacuum insulation panels and ultra-microporous foam layers. That means it maintains a consistent internal temperature, even under direct sunlight, preventing food spoilage that often happens in traditional fridges. It has an impressive temperature range of -4F to 68F (-20C to +20C) and a compressor that can cool the MultiCooler down from 86F to 32F (30C to 0C) in just 15 minutes.

If you want to make ice, pour water into the ice-making compartment, and crystal-clear ice cubes emerge. You can choose your ice size using the Bluetooth-connected app, and it also allows you to monitor temperatures in real time and adjust settings such as ECO mode and Self-Clean mode.

Plus, it’s quiet: it operates at 30dB in refrigeration mode and 45dB in ice-making mode.

And here’s how you charge it: You can plug it directly into the wall or your car while making ice. If you don’t want to drain your car battery, use one of the AC180T batteries – we’ll tell you about that in a minute – to keep it charged for six days. It also has a maximum 200W solar panel charging capability, so the sun keeps it humming along with clean energy.

AC180T

The AC180T is a modular portable power station with a pair of B70 battery packs – just swap the batteries in and out as you need them.

With one B70, you get 1,200W; with two, you’re up to 1,800W. It charges not only MultiCooler but also everything from lights to coffee makers. It also features an 1,800W Power Lifting Mode that can easily power resistive devices such as kettles and hair dryers.

The AC180T uses long-lasting and safe LFP batteries with 3,000+ life cycles and 5,000+ swap times. Since BLUETTI sells the B70 batteries separately, you can buy extras. The modular system is great for longer trips and backup power in emergencies – swap them out from the top for instant full power anytime, anywhere.

The AC180T can be plugged into a wall outlet for fast charging before you hit the road – 100% in 70 minutes – or energized with 500W solar panels for a constant power supply.

Check out SwapSolar’s Indiegogo campaign, which has just over a month left, and tap into fantastic Super Early Bird deals. Don’t wait! There are only so many SwapSolar ecosystems to go around. Here’s what’s on offer, and prices include taxes:

Product Retail Price (US$) Super Early Bird (US$) Limited Quantity AC180T 1,299 849 100 B70 removable battery 429 299 300 MultiCooler 899 569 300 AC180T + MultiCooler 2,198 1429 200 MultiCooler + B70 1,328 899 300

The AC180T comes with a five-year warranty, and the MultiCooler has a two-year warranty. Deliveries are available to select countries in Europe, the US, Canada, and Australia.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and providing green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Follow BLUETTI on Twitter here and on Facebook here.