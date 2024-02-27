Save on official iPhone 15 silicone cases from $26, M1 iPad Pro at $610, Qi2 gear, more

A collection of official iPhone 15 series silicone cases is headlining all of today’s best deals. Pricing across all four of Apple’s latest smartphones starts from $26 to go alongside a clearance discount on Apple’s M1 iPad Pro at $610. Plus, the all-new Anker 15W MagGo Qi2 charging orb hits $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official iPhone 15 series silicone cases in spring styles start from $26

Spring is right around the corner, and Amazon is celebrating the upcoming season by discounting some official iPhone 15 series Apple silicone cases in fitting colors. Shipping is free across the board. If you’re a fan of pastels, all four of Apple’s latest smartphones can now be decked out with Winter Blue and Orange Sorbet covers starting from $26. Each one is down from the usual $49 price tags that each and every one of the cases normally sell for. These are the second-best discounts yet and have only been beaten by Black Friday pricing.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. The savings today apply to quite a few different colors, each of which arrives with the expected soft-touch and grippy finish in tow. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is now $610

Best Buy now offers the previous-generation 11-inch M1 iPad Pro for $610. This discounts the Wi-Fi 128GB model down from its original $799 price tag to the best price we’ve seen. This configuration was last on sale back in September at $660 and now it’s an extra $50 off. Today’s offer is $89 under what we’ve seen the newer M2 model sell for and amounts to $189 in savings for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. This is a Geek Squad refurbished model that includes the same warranty as a new condition version.

Even now that the new 2022 model has been around and kicking it as the latest debut from the lineup, the now previous-generation iPad Pro still provides a compelling iPadOS experience. Everything comes centered around a Liquid Retina display with a ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s, of course, alongside an M1 chip to power the experience and its Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if the differences between the new M2 and older M1 models aren’t all that important, today’s discount is a notable way to bring home a flagship tablet for far less. Dive into our hands-on review.

Anker’s all-new 15W MagGo Qi2 charging orb hits $85

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the first discount on its just-released Qi2 8-in-1 Charging Orb. It now drops down to $85 from the usual $100 price tag. That’s only $15 off, but a new all-time low on one of the company’s latest chargers. The new Anker MagGo Orb just launched to start the year with the same design as before. Just now, it has Qi2 tech. That gives its MagSafe mount on the front 15W speeds, while the back still features three full AC outlets, dual USB-C, and two USB-A ports.

Apple’s new M3 iMac starts from $1,149

B&H is now offering Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac for $1,149. This discounts the entry-level model with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory from its usual $1,299 price tag. It’s marking a new all-time low at $150 off. This is an extra $50 below the previous price cuts, and still one of the first chances to save. The last discount was back in December, for comparison. Over at Rakuten, you can save on the 8-core model with an elevated 16GB of RAM at $1,374. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, and explore that a bit further below the fold.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgrade chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

ESR’s just-released 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount drops to $29

ESR’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new 15W Qi2 MagSafe Car Mount for $29. Today’s offer is, first and foremost, a new all-time low. It’s down from the usual $36 price tag and on top of being a nearly 20% discount, is also only the second chance to save. We saw a launch discount back in January at $3 off, and now you can save another $3.50 off to land at the best discount yet.

I just got my hands on the new ESR car mount. You can read my Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review for a better idea of what to expect, but I ultimately walked away impressed by just how good such a budget-oriented offering could be. It’s the very first Qi2 release from ESR so far, and is the first of its kind as far as car mounts go across the whole market right now. It features an interchangeable air vent and dashboard design with a ball mount that lets you position your iPhone 15 at the perfect angle. There’s also 15W charging speeds!

