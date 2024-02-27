 Skip to main content

Zoom dropping support for older iOS versions next month

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Feb 27 2024 - 9:38 am PT
0 Comments
Zoom iPhone Dynamic Island support

Zoom is dropping support for older versions of iOS, the company announced today. In the release notes for an update to Zoom for iPhone, Zoom said that it will end support for iOS 11 and iOS 12 next month.

According to Zoom, users will need to update to iOS 13 or higher to continue receiving Zoom updates starting next month:

  • Upcoming end of support for iOS 11 and 12: This is the last planned release to support iOS versions 11 and 12. With next month’s planned release, iOS users will need to upgrade to iOS 13 or higher to continue to receive additional Zoom app updates.

This shouldn’t come as a big surprise, as iOS 11 was released in 2017 and iOS 12 was released in 2018. Nonetheless, if you’re still rocking one of those iOS versions on an old iPhone or iPad, it’s time to consider updating.

Check out the full release notes for today’s Zoom for iOS update on the company’s website.

