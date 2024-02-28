 Skip to main content

Health features: Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 and earlier

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 28 2024
Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 health features

A major selling point for Apple Watch is the health features that come with the wearable. If you’re curious about what’s changed between the latest release and its predecessors, read along for Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 and earlier for health and fitness capabilities.

If you're curious about how the new S9 SiP, latest display, Double Tap feature, and other aspects of the Series 9 compare to Series 8 and earlier or Ultra 2 vs 1, check out our full comparisons:

Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 and earlier – health features

There’s one major change this year for health features that Series 9 has that its predecessors do not – on-device Siri with Health access (and one feature lost – blood oxygen readings).

Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 health features

Coming later this year after an update, Apple says Series 9 owners will be able to ask Siri for updates on their personal health data along with securely logging new health data by voice like weight, whether a medication was taken, and more.

If you already have a Series 8, that’s the only health feature you’ll be missing out on, but if you have a Series 7 or earlier, you’ll gain more health capabilities with Series 9.

Also keep in mind, as of January 18, 2024, the Blood Oxygen feature no longer works for Series 9 and Ultra 2 sold in the US.

Here’s a detailed look at the health features of Series 9 and more:

Apple Watch model/health and fitness featuresSeries 9876SE 2
On-device Siri with Health access
ECG app
Blood Oxygen app✅/❌
Not included with new US purchases from 1/18/24
Third-generation optical heart sensor
High/low heart rate notifications
Irregular rhythm notifications
Low cardio fitness notifications
Water resistant to 50m
Sleep tracking with sleep stages
Mental wellbeing
Crash detection
Fall detection
Advanced cycle tracking with temp sensing
Cycle tracking without temp sensing
Emergency SOS
International emergency calling

New health features for all watchOS 10 compatible Apple Watches

Another neat thing about watchOS 10 is that all wearables that can run it get some handy new health and fitness features:

Price

  • Series 9 starts from $399/$429 and up (Apple, Amazon, more)
  • Series 8 and older usually goes at a discount (Amazon, Best Buy, more) – Apple has stopped selling Series 8
  • Apple Watch SE 2nd gen goes from $249 (Apple, Amazon, more)

Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 health features wrap-up

Apple Watch Series 9 doesn’t bring huge changes but there are a number of upgrades beyond on-device Siri + Health like a brighter screen, double tap gesture control, 64GB of storage, and an improved S9 SiP that could tempt some.

What do you think? How valuable does Siri + Health seem to you? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on Apple Watch Series 9 vs 8 health features!

Images via Apple

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

