9to5Mac Overtime: Showed up in a Cybertruck

On this week’s edition of Overtime, Fernando and Jeff talk about their latest thoughts on Apple Vision Pro, top iOS 17.4 RC features, the canceled Apple Car program, Siri AI improvements in iOS 18, upcoming iPads, and Ford EVs at Tesla Superchargers.
9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts. You can also watch this episode on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.
Overtime 009: Showed up in a Cybertruck
Links
- iOS 17.4 RC changes and features
- Apple Car program cancellation
- Siri AI
- March iPad event
- Hands-on: Ford EVs at Tesla Superchargers
Hosts
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments