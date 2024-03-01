March is here, and so are AirPods Pro 2 at $189, a Beats spring sale, and today’s other best Apple deals

An all-time low is back on AirPods Pro 2, complete with the new USB-C charging case at $189. If you’re looking for another listening experience, Apple is launching a Beats spring sale to go alongside this 29% off Nomad iPhone 15 cases sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro 2 return to the all-time low of $189

Amazon is starting off the month of March by returning Apple’s latest AirPod Pro 2 with USB-C to their all-time low. Instead of paying the usual $249 price tag, you’ll be able to score these new earbuds at $189 shipped. This is $60 off the usual price tag, as it is a match of the all-time low last set in February. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and a lanyard loop.

Apple launches Beats spring sale

If AirPods Pro aren’t what you’re looking for, then Beats is starting off March with a new sale on its latest headphones and earbuds. While you’ll find discounts at Amazon and other retailers, the savings are also going live at Apple.com this time. We hardly ever see first-party price cuts, and now the new Beats Studio Pro are seeing one of the first discounts yet to $200.

Today’s deal applies to all four of the different colorways, dropping each one from the usual $350 price tag. It’s $150 off and arrives as the third-best price cut to date while marking the lowest we’ve seen since December. Our hands-on review walks you through what else to expect, too.

The just-released Beats Studio Pro arrive as a new flagship in the lineup with an over-ear listening experience and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from that front runner status. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s also a companion transparency mode to go alongside the even more exciting inclusion of Personalized Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head tracking.

Nomad takes 29% off entire collection of iPhone 15 cases

March is here, but Nomad is still thinking about Leap Day. The company that makes our favorite leather iPhone cases is celebrating the extra day in February with a late sale that’s taking 29% off its entire collection of covers. Applying code LEAP2024 at checkout means you can discount every case the brand sells, from its newest Horween leather iPhone 15 accessories to wallet folios, colorful hardshells, and even styles for previous-generation handsets. This is the best sale we’ve seen since Black Friday, which was just a bit better at 30% off.

Year after year, Nomad makes some of the best leather covers around, and we just found that to be true once again with the new iPhone 15 series. And now you can take 29% off the lineup. All of the higher-end Horween styles start at $50, while the more affordable standard leather options clock in at $36. Each are within $1 of the all-time lows and cover all four of Apple’s latest smartphones.

In my hands-on review, I called the latest batch of Nomad leather cases FineWoven’s worst nightmare. The iPhone 15 covers really are just that good, and now you can score them for the second-best prices to date.

