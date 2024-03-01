Verizon plans increasing by $4 per line [U: Now rolling out]

Verizon has announced that it’s raising the price of its plans in early 2024. The latest price bump will see “an increased rate of $4/mo per phone line.” Follow along for all the details including which plans are impacted and how Verizon says it’s “giving you more.”

Update 3/1/24: With the start of March, the $4 per line increases for the below Verizon plans will begin showing up on bills.

Verizon started emailing customers titled “An important account update” and published a FAQ on its website.

The carrier says there’s “no action needed” and that the price bump is to help with “improving our industry-leading mobile network and services…”

When is the Verizon price bump?

“No sooner than 3.1.24, you’ll see an increased rate of $4/mo per phone line.”

For what plans?

Verizon’s FAQ says these plans will see the increase:

Play More Unlimited, Do More Unlimited, Get More Unlimited

Play More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, Do More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, Get More Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband

5G Start, 5G Play More, 5G Do More, 5G Get More

What else is happening?

Verizon highlights that it’s “giving you more” with a bonus 5GB of extra hotspot data.

Verizon says included benefits like streaming perks and more are NOT changing

Ways to save

Verizon’s email ends with a section on “ways to save.” It highlights any existing discounts will remain intact and encourages customers to keep an eye on the “My offers” section.

Here’s the full email going out to customers and check out the FAQ for more specifics: