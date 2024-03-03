No Apple event planned for new Mac and iPad launches, Gurman says

While Apple has new iPad and Mac hardware coming as soon as this month, the company is not planning a special event to launch these products. Instead, Bloomberg says Apple will announce the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and MacBook Air through press releases.

In the latest of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple is expected to announce these products “on its website with a series of online videos and marketing campaigns,” rather than with a full-blown event.

Gurman reiterates that there’s a lot coming from Apple within the next month, even if no special event is planned:

New iPad Pro models with OLED displays

New iPad Air lineup, including the first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air

New M3 MacBook Air

New Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro

As to when to expect these products to announce, Bloomberg says that Apple is planning a “special version of iOS 17.4 with support for the new hardware” for the end of March. “I’d expect the devices to arrive sometime in March or April,” Gurman writes.

What are you most excited to see from Apple this month? Let us know down in the comments.

