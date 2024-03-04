Here’s what the MacBook Air lineup looks like with the new M3 models

Apple today unveiled its new M3 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, but what does that mean for the rest of the MacBook Air lineup? The M2 model is cheaper, and the M1 MacBook Air has been discontinued.

Here is the state of the MacBook Air lineup following today’s news:

13-inch M2 MacBook Air: from $999

13-inch M3 MacBook Air: $1099

15-inch M3 MacBook Air: $1299

As you can see, Apple discontinued both the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air today. Meanwhile, the M2 MacBook Air is now $100 cheaper than it was before.

Notably, this means the classic wedge-shaped MacBook Air design is officially gone for good. The M1 MacBook Air’s discontinuation is also notable because it was one of the first Apple Silicon Macs released in 2020.

The new M3 MacBook Air is available to order starting today, with availability beginning Friday, March 8. Learn more in our full coverage of this morning’s announcement.