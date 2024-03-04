Apple will now pay you more for select Mac trade ins following M3 MacBook Air launch

With today’s release of the new M3 MacBook Air, Apple has adjusted trade-in values of its lineup. Some models, such as the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio, are now worth more than they were yesterday, while others have depreciated.

Trade-in prices for the MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and MacBook have increased, while values for the Mac mini and Mac Pro have dropped. MacBook Air, iMac, and iMac Pro values are unchanged.

Here’s the full rundown of the changes, spotted by MacRumors:

MacBook Pro – Up to $1000 (increased from $990)

Mac Studio – Up to $1315 (increased from $1070)

MacBook – Up to $160 (increased from $150)

Mac mini – Up to $400 (decreased from $410)

Mac Pro – Up to $800 (decreased from $900)

MacBook Air – Up to $550 (No change)

iMac – Up to $440 (No change)

iMac Pro – Up to $500 (No change)

Head to Apple’s website for more details on the trade-in program.