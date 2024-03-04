 Skip to main content

Apple will now pay you more for select Mac trade ins following M3 MacBook Air launch

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 4 2024 - 11:59 am PT
0 Comments
Mac Studio WWDC hardware

With today’s release of the new M3 MacBook Air, Apple has adjusted trade-in values of its lineup. Some models, such as the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio, are now worth more than they were yesterday, while others have depreciated.

Trade-in prices for the MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and MacBook have increased, while values for the Mac mini and Mac Pro have dropped. MacBook Air, iMac, and iMac Pro values are unchanged.

Here’s the full rundown of the changes, spotted by MacRumors:

  • MacBook Pro – Up to $1000 (increased from $990)
  • Mac Studio – Up to $1315 (increased from $1070)
  • MacBook – Up to $160 (increased from $150)
  • Mac mini – Up to $400 (decreased from $410)
  • Mac Pro – Up to $800 (decreased from $900)
  • MacBook Air – Up to $550 (No change)
  • iMac – Up to $440 (No change)
  • iMac Pro – Up to $500 (No change)

Head to Apple’s website for more details on the trade-in program.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com