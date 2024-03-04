Midnight M3 MacBook Air should be less fingerprint-y than before

While the new M3 MacBook Air may look identical to its predecessor, there is one change for the midnight color. Apple says that the midnight M3 MacBook Air features a new anodization seal that aims to reduce fingerprints, similar to the space black M3 MacBook Pro.

In today’s M3 MacBook Air press release, Apple says:

With its durable aluminum unibody enclosure that’s built to last, the new MacBook Air is available in four gorgeous colors: midnight, which features a breakthrough anodization seal to reduce fingerprints; starlight; space gray; and silver.

The M3 MacBook Pro, announced last October, was the first to gain this new anodization seal. At the time, we speculated whether it would come to the midnight MacBook Air at some point in the future, given that the midnight color attracts an absurd amount of fingerprints and

In my five months with the space black MacBook Pro, I’ve noticed that the anodization seal does a great job at reducing fingerprints. It’s not perfect, but it’s far better than the non-anodized midnight finish of the M2 MacBook Air.

Are you planning to buy a new MacBook Air this year? The new M3 MacBook Air is available to order starting today, with availability beginning Friday, March 8. Learn more in our full coverage of this morning’s announcement.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.