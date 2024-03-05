Apple’s latest Max Studio now $200 off, M3 MacBook Air pre-orders, Apple Watch Ultra 2 $664, more

Regain clarity with CleanMyPhone by MacPaw — the new AI-powered cleaning app that quickly identifies and removes blurred images, screenshots, and other clutter from your device. Download it now with a free trial.

The first discount in months is now taking $200 off Apple’s latest M2 Max Mac Studio as part of today’s best deals. It comes joined by a new all-time low on Apple Watch Ultra 2 – if you act fast before it sells out – as well as the first chance to save on Satechi’s new dark grey SM1 Slim mechanical keyboard at $85. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Before you go shop any of today’s best Apple deals, don’t forget that the new M3 MacBook Airs are now available for pre-order. The 13-inch model starts at $1,099, while its larger 15-inch counterpart sells for $1,299. Both ship this Friday, March 8.

Save $200 on Apple’s latest M2 Max Mac Studio

B&H is offering one of the first chances to save on the latest M2 Max Mac Studio. The latest high-end headless Mac drops to $1,799 with 32GB of memory and 512GB of storage from its usual $1,999 price tag. This is $200 off and matches our previous mention from back over Black Friday. It’s the first chance to save since, too. Today’s offer comes joined by the 1TB model at $2,049, down from $2,199.

Apple’s all-new M2 Max Mac Studio comes outfitted with the latest in Apple Silicon that starts with a higher-end 12-core CPU than its predecessor. There’s the same 16-core Neural engine on board, as well as improved performance in the GPU, as well. It sits within the same taller form-factor as before, which enables the inclusion of some added I/O like four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C slots, 10Gb Ethernet jack, and more. If you’re not even thinking about that shiny new Mac Pro, but still need a higher-end machine from Apple, the new M2 Max Mac Studio is easily the best bet, especially with some extra savings attached.

Best price ever hits Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Apple Watch Ultra 2. The company’s newest ultra-rugged smartwatch now drops down to $664 for the titanium style with an Alpine Loop band. You’d normally pay $799, with today’s offer saving you $135. It’s an extra $65 under our previous mention from last month at $729 and marks the first time we’ve seen it under $700 – let alone anywhere close to today’s best-ever discount. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. Then, there are all the new additions. You’ll find the latest S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

This model also includes a Blood Oxygen sensor on top of its heart rate, ECG, sleep, and exercise tracking.

Save on Satechi’s new dark grey SM1 Slim mechanical keyboard

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new SM1 Slim Mechanical Keyboard for $85. This discounts the just-released Dark Grey style, which launched at the very end of February after the original version debuted at CES 2024 in January. Today’s price cut is $15 off the usual $100 price tag, the only discount on this model, and comes within $5 of the only other price cut that was live at launch for the light grey version. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage, too.

The new Satechi SM1 Slim joins the company’s other Bluetooth keyboards and enters with a very fresh design that’s unlike any of its other peripherals. Most of the previous releases looked to emulate the look and feel of Apple’s own keyboards, and now its newest is taking a more unique approach with a mechanical build. It still works with your Mac just the same, and even has backlighting so you can type in the dark – a feature that can work for 16.5 hours thanks to the built-in battery. Disabling the lighting will net you 2 months of use between charges.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds