MacPaw’s new CleanMyPhone app declutters and organizes your iPhone

MacPaw today debuted its brand new iPhone and iPad app called CleanMyPhone. Powered by AI, the app is an advanced solution for decluttering iOS and iPadOS devices.

With a primary focus on Declutter, Organize, and Network features, the app aims to provide a way to carefully remove digital clutter and free up space for new memories on iPhone and iPad.

CleanMyPhone allows users to swiftly clear out all unnecessary images, efficiently sort and polish photo libraries, and easily test connection speeds for optimal online activity. With a combination of AI and MacPaw’s years of experience in the industry, CleanMyPhone is a comprehensive and efficient cleaning solution for iPhone and iPad users.

Rostislav Bogdanov, Product Manager of CleanMyPhone at MacPaw, says:

“CleanMyPhone goes beyond cleaning; we created it to enhance the way people manage and organize storage on their iOS and iPadOS devices. Emerged from the legacy of Gemini Photos, it’s an advanced tool backed by our own AI algorithm helping to clean and organize digital space efficiently with a vision to become an ultimate all-in-one iOS/iPadOS care app in the future.”

CleanMyPhone from MacPaw comes with a slew of powerful and advanced features:

Declutter: CleanMyPhone scans your entire Camera Roll for duplicates, blurred images, screen recordings, TikTok videos, and other superfluous items, thereby enabling users to make room for new memories.

Organize: With the help of AI, CleanMy®Phone analyzes your photo collection in detail, organizing them into folders based on common visual themes or subjects — Travel, Pets, Food, Portraits, and Text. This smart organization allows users to find specific images easily while highlighting the best copies among similar images.

Network: In addition to its photo management capabilities, CleanMy®Phone offers network speed testing. Users can now run a network speed test directly within the app itself. This functionality ensures that you are always aware of the performance of your internet connection.

You can download CleanMyPhone today from the App Store for iPhone and iPad with a free 3-day trial.