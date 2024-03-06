 Skip to main content

Apple surprises manga fans with 19-Minute Takashi Miike film on YouTube

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Mar 6 2024 - 6:22 am PT
0 Comments
Takashi Miike film shot on iPhone 15 Pro

Fans of manga got a pleasant surprise today, when Apple released a 19-Minute Takashi Miike film on its Japanese YouTube channel (shown below).

The film, shot entirely on an iPhone 15 Pro, is an adaption of a story by well-known Japanese manga artist Osamu Tezuka …

Hollywood Reporter has the details.

Titled Midnight, the mini-movie is an adaptation of a lesser-known work by legendary Japanese manga artist Osamu Tezuka. Much of the film takes place in neon-lit Tokyo at night, including a thrilling car chase sequence — a deliberate exercise on Apple’s part to showcase their device’s video capture capabilities in low lighting […]

The story centers on a late-night taxi driver named “Midnight” played by popular Japanese actor Kento Kaku, who roams the streets of Tokyo offering help to those in need. The film follows Midnight as he comes to the aid of a young woman, played by Konatsu Kato, who is struggling to take over her recently deceased father’s truck-driving business while fighting off a nefarious local gang, led by an evil boss played by the acclaimed character actor Yukiyoshi Ozawa.

The film was commissioned by Apple to showcase the low-light video capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro. Miike, who has created more than 100 feature films, said that the project was both an honor and a challenge.

“Mr. Tezuka is something of a god among manga artists so it was an honor to take on the challenge of expressing his work using only iPhone. As we were shooting, I naturally began to challenge myself to think about how we could make a work unique to iPhone, beyond the usual approach to a film. I truly felt that the iPhone has the power to do things that a conventional movie camera can’t.”

He praised Action Mode in particular, calling it a magical feature. This is one of the features which really impressed me when I tried it. He also loved the ability to change the focus point after shooting.

I hope that game-changing features like this that are impossible with regular photography equipment will be added more and more.

You can watch the film below.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 15

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor