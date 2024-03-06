Over 200 Apple Watches recovered from Illinois lakes by metal detectorist and diver

Professional “metal detectorist” Darick Langos says that Apple Watches have become a surprisingly big part of his business. According to to Langos, he has recovered more than 200 Apple Watches while diving into and searching the Chain O’ Lakes region in northeast Illinois.

As reported by Shaw Local News, Langos has found a variety of items over the years, ranging from Apple Watches to iPhones to gold rings, prescription glasses, and more. Apple Watches, however, are among the most common findings – and “nearly all had the original watch band attached.”

As you can see in the image below, the watch band style in question is Apple’s sport band. “The ones with the sports bands … they do not stay on in the water,” Langos said.

Langos added that the majority of Apple Watches he finds still hold a charge, but they are oftentimes difficult to actually return to their owners.

As far as the Apple Watches go, most still take a charge, but because they are locked it’s difficult to get it back to an owner. If he can send a “call this number” message to the watch that forwards to a cellphone, then he has been able to return it. Cellphone companies have mostly shown disinterest in getting the device back to owners.

The full report over at Shaw Local News is a pretty interesting read. I didn’t fully realize how big this type of business can be until reading this story.

Image source: Gregory Shaver/Shaw Local News