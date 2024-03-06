 Skip to main content

BenQ launches 32-inch 4K Designer Monitor with MacBook color syncing, Thunderbolt, more

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 6 2024 - 1:27 pm PT
0 Comments
BenQ PD3225U Thunderbolt monitor

BenQ has launched its latest monitor for designers today with a new 32-inch Thunderbolt 4K display. The PD3225U features 98% DCI P3, IPS Black, color settings that “perfectly match Mac and MacBook Pro laptop colors,” and more.

The BenQ PD3225U builds on the company’s previous PD3220U 32-inch 4K Thunderbolt monitor with multiple new featuers aimed at creative professionals like improved P3 color space, precise color matching for Macs, and more.

BenQ 32-inch 4K Thunderbolt Designer Monitor specs

  • 31.5-inch IPS Black panel
  • 4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution (140 ppi)
  • Anti-glare finish
  • 2000:1 contrast
  • 16:9 aspect ratio
  • 60Hz refresh rate
  • Brightness: 400 typical, 400 nits HDR peak
  • 98% DCI-P3
  • 99% sRGB
  • 99% Rec. 709
  • Color modes: Animation, B+W, CAD/CAM, Darkroom, DCI-P3, DICOM, Display P3, HDR, Low Blue Light, M-Book, Rec.709, sRGB, User
  • Colors Tonal Control for Mac
  • HDR10/Display HDR 400
  • Hotkey Puck G2
  • Display Pilot 2 for Mac keyboard display brightness control
  • I/O:
    • 1 x Thunderbolt 3 port with 85W power delivery and daisy chain support
    • 2 x HDMI 2.0
    • 1 x DisplayPort 1.4
    • 3 x USB 3.2
    • 1 x USB C
    • 1 x USB B
    • Headphone jack
  • Slim bezels
  • 100 x 100mm VESA wall mount
  • Price: $1,099

The BenQ PD3225U is available now direct from BenQ, at Amazon, and more.

9to5Mac’s take

Lots of nice smaller improvements make this a compelling option for Mac creative pros at just $1,100.

It would have been nice to see BenQ go for a 5K panel and offer more than 85W of power through the Thunderbolt port. However, that would have bumped the price closer to Apple’s Studio Display or Samsung’s ViewFinity S9.

What do you think of the new BenQ release? Share your thoughts in the comments!

For more on Thunderbolt monitors for Mac, check out our full guide:

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt
BenQ

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12