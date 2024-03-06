BenQ launches 32-inch 4K Designer Monitor with MacBook color syncing, Thunderbolt, more

BenQ has launched its latest monitor for designers today with a new 32-inch Thunderbolt 4K display. The PD3225U features 98% DCI P3, IPS Black, color settings that “perfectly match Mac and MacBook Pro laptop colors,” and more.

The BenQ PD3225U builds on the company’s previous PD3220U 32-inch 4K Thunderbolt monitor with multiple new featuers aimed at creative professionals like improved P3 color space, precise color matching for Macs, and more.

BenQ 32-inch 4K Thunderbolt Designer Monitor specs

31.5-inch IPS Black panel

4K – 3840 x 2160 resolution (140 ppi)

Anti-glare finish

2000:1 contrast

16:9 aspect ratio

60Hz refresh rate

Brightness: 400 typical, 400 nits HDR peak

98% DCI-P3

99% sRGB

99% Rec. 709

Color modes: Animation, B+W, CAD/CAM, Darkroom, DCI-P3, DICOM, Display P3, HDR, Low Blue Light, M-Book, Rec.709, sRGB, User

Colors Tonal Control for Mac

HDR10/Display HDR 400

Hotkey Puck G2

Display Pilot 2 for Mac keyboard display brightness control

I/O: 1 x Thunderbolt 3 port with 85W power delivery and daisy chain support 2 x HDMI 2.0 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 3 x USB 3.2 1 x USB C 1 x USB B Headphone jack

Slim bezels

100 x 100mm VESA wall mount

Price: $1,099

The BenQ PD3225U is available now direct from BenQ, at Amazon, and more.

9to5Mac’s take

Lots of nice smaller improvements make this a compelling option for Mac creative pros at just $1,100.

It would have been nice to see BenQ go for a 5K panel and offer more than 85W of power through the Thunderbolt port. However, that would have bumped the price closer to Apple’s Studio Display or Samsung’s ViewFinity S9.

What do you think of the new BenQ release? Share your thoughts in the comments!

For more on Thunderbolt monitors for Mac, check out our full guide: