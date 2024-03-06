Today’s best deals are all about MacBooks. You can currently lock-in a pre-order discount on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Airs, with both 13- and 15-inch models from $1,049. The savings carry over to the Liquid Retina XDR Display-backed 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro at $1,399, as well as the even more affordable M2 MacBook Air at just $899. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Airs see $50 off pre-order discounts

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Airs are slated to arrive on Friday, but the pre-order savings are already here. Best Buy is now offering the first discounts we’ve seen for its my Best Buy members, taking $50 off each of the new Macs. The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air leads the way at $1,049, down from $1,099. This is the first offer so far and a new all-time low. The savings also continue over to the 15-inch model at $1,249, a $50 discount from its $1,299 price tag. Head below for more.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports.

Save $300 on Apple’s 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air may be taking the spotlight this week, but anyone who needs a more capable machine will want to look towards the latest MacBook Pro, instead. Amazon has just the offer to make the higher-end macOS experience a bit more compelling, with the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro clocking in at $1,399 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Today’s offer drops from $1,599 and saves you $300. It’s $50 under our previous February mention and matches the all-time low for one of the first times.

Apple is back with its latest MacBook Pros, refreshing the same physical form-factors with improved performance. You’ll find a familiar and best-in-class Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and P3 wide color gamut support, but this time there’s extra brightness that climbs up to 1,600 nits. Then there’s the new M3 chip this time around, which marks the company’s first 3nm processor so far.

It has an 8-core CPU at the base, and comes backed by a 10-core GPU with its companion 16-core Neural Engine, all of which combines to offer Apple’s best performance yet from a mobile chip. Otherwise, there’s still Thunderbolt ports, an 8K HDMI output, and SD card slot.

Of course, there is the new M3 MacBook Airs. These are the latest from Apple and pack the same performance as the MacBook Pro. Aside from the Pro version rocking a 14-inch display, it also steps up to a Liquid Retina XDR display that the Airs lack. That means you’re getting a 3024 by 1964 screen with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rates and 1,000 nits of brightness, while the newer and more portable Macs only have 2560 by 1664 screens – all while also sporting half the storage on the baseline configurations.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air sees clearance discount to $899

Or you could just go with a previous-generation model, instead. B&H is now clearing out Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The newer M3 version was just revealed yesterday, and now we’re seeing an all-time low on the older version at $899 shipped in all four styles. This is $200 below its original price tag and that of the newer M3 counterpart. It’s matching the all-time low, too, and is the first time pricing has been this low since back over the holiday shopping season last year. Head below for more.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its now previous-generation in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds