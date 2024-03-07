 Skip to main content

LastPass suffers worldwide outage causing site 404 error

Avatar for Arin Waichulis  | Mar 7 2024 - 5:49 am PT
7 Comments
LastPass system outage - down for users

Update: LastPass told 9to5Mac that a product release caused the outage. Details below.

It’s not just you. LastPass, the popular password manager used by over 33 million people, suffered from widespread downtime this morning. It only appeared to affect users visiting the service’s main website, who were quickly presented with “404 Not Found” error messages.

Despite an “All Systems Operational” message on LastPass’s status page, tweets began to come in from affected users, with some claiming that its website has been down since at least 7:28 a.m. EST (12:35 p.m. UTC). Moreover, each of LastPass’s server locations in Australia, Europe, and the United States was showing green for no issues.

The password manager updated its status page at 8:13  a.m. EST (1:13 p.m. UTC), acknowledging the downtime and confirming that “lastpass[dot]com was unavailable to all users.” LastPass says it has implemented a fix and is monitoring the situation.

Resolved – LastPass – Users unable to login to https://www.lastpass.com

www.lastpass.com was unavailable to all users. We have implemented a fix and are monitoring the situation.

LastPass told 9to5Mac in a statement that its engineering team identified a “product release that caused the outage.”

Earlier this morning, LastPass.com experienced an outage that lasted for less than 30 minutes. Our engineering team was alerted to the site being down, began investigating immediately, and identified a product release that caused the outage. The team reverted the product release, resolving the issue, allowing LastPass customers to access the application successfully again. As part of our investigation, we found an error in our release processes and have updated them accordingly.

We are committed to providing exceptional service, reliability and transparency to our customers. Upon resolving the issue, we posted an update to our Status Page to deliver upon this commitment. 

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

LastPass

LastPass

Author

Avatar for Arin Waichulis Arin Waichulis

Arin Waichulis's favorite gear

M2 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

My laptop! Lightweight. Fast. Seemingly indestructible.

55-inch Stand-Up Desk

55-inch Stand-Up Desk

My current and favorite electric stand-up desk I've tested. The quality is great and the price even more so.