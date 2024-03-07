LastPass suffers worldwide outage causing site 404 error

Update: LastPass told 9to5Mac that a product release caused the outage. Details below.

It’s not just you. LastPass, the popular password manager used by over 33 million people, suffered from widespread downtime this morning. It only appeared to affect users visiting the service’s main website, who were quickly presented with “404 Not Found” error messages.

Despite an “All Systems Operational” message on LastPass’s status page, tweets began to come in from affected users, with some claiming that its website has been down since at least 7:28 a.m. EST (12:35 p.m. UTC). Moreover, each of LastPass’s server locations in Australia, Europe, and the United States was showing green for no issues.

The password manager updated its status page at 8:13 a.m. EST (1:13 p.m. UTC), acknowledging the downtime and confirming that “lastpass[dot]com was unavailable to all users.” LastPass says it has implemented a fix and is monitoring the situation.

Resolved – LastPass – Users unable to login to https://www.lastpass.com



www.lastpass.com was unavailable to all users. We have implemented a fix and are monitoring the situation.

LastPass told 9to5Mac in a statement that its engineering team identified a “product release that caused the outage.”

Earlier this morning, LastPass.com experienced an outage that lasted for less than 30 minutes. Our engineering team was alerted to the site being down, began investigating immediately, and identified a product release that caused the outage. The team reverted the product release, resolving the issue, allowing LastPass customers to access the application successfully again. As part of our investigation, we found an error in our release processes and have updated them accordingly. We are committed to providing exceptional service, reliability and transparency to our customers. Upon resolving the issue, we posted an update to our Status Page to deliver upon this commitment.

@LastPassStatus @LastPassHelp @LastPass Come on guys, just because #facebook went down you dont have to follow them, it ain't a tik tok trend pic.twitter.com/iocech2zGb — Steve Wild (@SteveWild) March 7, 2024

@LastPassHelp @LastPass @LastPassStatus Your login page is 404ing and I have no idea what my passwords are! HELP! pic.twitter.com/UGAphF2KIz — Mark Williams (@markcwilly) March 7, 2024