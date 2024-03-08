The weekend’s best deals are here, with launch day discounts on M3 MacBook Air leading the way. The savings come joined by a chance to take $150 off all 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro models, with some official Apple Watch Sport Bands from $24 wrapping up Friday’s best offers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $150 on all Apple 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro models

Best Buy is offering the lowest prices we’ve seen on the latest Apple M2 iPad Pros just ahead of the impending reveal of new M3 models. A highlight is the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro for $949. This drops the 128GB Wi-Fi model from its usual $1,099 price tag to the best we’ve seen. It’s $150 off and delivers the same savings as you’ll find on the rest of the storage capacities – all of which are also at all-time lows, too. We break down what to expect over in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

We may be expecting new iPads this spring, but being able to save $150 on Apple’s current flagship iPadOS experience at least makes it worth considering now. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with the M2 chip and its 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU powering the 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. There’s also ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Airs see $50 launch day deals

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Airs are officically available today, and so are chances to save. Best Buy is now offering the first discounts we’ve seen for its my Best Buy members, taking $50 off each of the new Macs. The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air leads the way at $1,049, down from $1,099. This is the first offer so far and a new all-time low. The savings also continue over to the 15-inch model at $1,249, a $50 discount from its $1,299 price tag. Head below for more.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports.

Official Apple Watch Sport Bands start from just $24

Just after seeing Apple debut some new colors at the start of the month, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Apple Watch Bands. We’re particularly focusing on the 45mm stylings today, with deals starting from $24. Each one drops from the usual $49 price tag and is $5 or more below our previous mention. There’s as much as 50% in savings attached and just about every one of the colors is down to an all-time low. We break down which styles are getting in on the savings below.

Comprised of a soft, breathable high-performance fluoroelastomer material, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands arrive in a pair of colors to either mix up the daily stylings of your wearable or refresh an aging option. Already ideal for working out, tagging along on hikes, and other fall-worthy adventures, these are just as comfortable for fitness companions as they are for daily wear. Each one of these will work with not just 45mm devices, but also 44mm and 42mm Apple Watches.

