SongCapsule Quiz is a game inspired by iPod’s Music Quiz, but now with a “fresh and modern approach” designed for the streaming era. As the name suggests, the player has to guess the name of the songs playing. The latest version of the game not only adds challenges via Game Center, but also makes it free to play.

Challenges and free-to-play mode

Originally released for $4.99, Sorcererhat (the company behind the game) is making SongCapsule Quiz free to play. This means that everyone can now have fun guessing the songs from the playlists made by Sorcererhat and compete on the leaderboards.

But one of the biggest new features coming with the update is the introduction of challenges. Players can now challenge their Game Center friends to beat their score in a specific playlist. The invited player will have to guess the same songs, so that at the end of the match, both people can compare their answers and see who guessed more songs and more quickly.

In order to challenge a friend, you need to purchase SongCapsule Quiz Deluxe. In addition to the challenges, the new paid tier lets you play matches with your own paylists. SongCapsule Quiz Deluxe costs $1.99 per month or $7.99 per year. If you prefer, there’s also the option of a one-time purchase of $9.99.

However, the good news is that free players can join a challenge sent from a Deluxe player. And of course, those who bought SongCapsule Quiz before the update will get SongCapsule Quiz Deluxe for free.

More about SongCapsule Quiz

When playing SongCapsule Quiz, you can achieve a score of up to 1,000 points per round. The faster you choose the right song, the more points you get. At the end of a match, SongCapsule Quiz shows you all the songs you guessed correctly with their respective points, as well as the ones you got wrong.

Players can unlock more difficulty levels when they reach 10,000 points in a specific playlist. The first level requires the player to guess the correct title of 10 songs. In the next levels, you need to guess the name of the artist, the correct album, and the year of the songs.

You can download SongCapsule Quiz on the App Store. It’s worth noting that the game requires an active Apple Music subscription.