Apple offering some users one free month of MLS Season Pass

Apple kicked off the second year of its MLS Season Pass subscription offering last month. The service costs $14.99 per month or $99 per season, but Apple is now offering a free trial for the service…at least for some people.

In an email and push notification on Saturday, Apple started sending out 1-month tree trial offers for MLS Season Pass to some users.

Apple says that this offer is available only for people returning to MLS Season Pass. This means that if you haven’t previously subscribed to MLS Season Pass, you won’t be able to take advantage of this 1-month free trial offer.

You can check your email or your Apple TV app push notifications to redeem the offer. You can also redeem it via Apple’s website using this link.

The offer is redeemable until April 6. After the free 1-month trial is over, your Apple ID payment method will be charged $14.99 per month unless you cancel. The rate is discounted to $12.99 per month if you also subscribe to Apple TV+.

Here’s the fine print from Apple:

Code expires on April 6, 2024. This is a promotional code and is not for resale, has no cash value, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Valid only for MLS Season Pass (monthly subscription) in the United States. Code may be redeemed by qualified returning subscribers only. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. MLS Season Pass (monthly subscription) renews at $14.99 per month after the promotion until canceled. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings.

If you aren’t eligible for this offer, you can subscribe to MLS Season Pass via Apple TV for $14.99 per month or $99.99 per season. If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, MLS Season Pass is available at a discounted rate of $12.99 per month or $79.99 for the season

