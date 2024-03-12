 Skip to main content

Apple offers rare gift card promo with free rewards in Clash of Clans

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Mar 12 2024 - 10:30 am PT
4 Comments
Apple is out with a new promotion and it’s a rare one. For those purchasing the company’s gift cards at select retailers, the deal offers 500 or 1,200 free Clash of Clans gems. Here’s where the deal is available.

Apple shared the Clash of Clans gift card promotion details in an email with customers today.

Join millions of players worldwide as you build your Village, raise a Clan, and compete in epic Clan Wars, showing of your skills against players from all over the globe. Use gems to speed-up your progression, purchase cool outfits, or snag options and books that will help you turn the tide in a skirmish. Clash is where the fun never stops!

That means you get 20% of the gift card value in Clash of Clans gems.

However, there is one catch, you can’t buy the Apple Gift Cards anywhere. Here are the participating retailers:

In-store only:

  • Albertsons
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Food Lion
  • GameStop
  • Giant
  • HEB
  • Stop & Shop
Here are the full terms and conditions:

*Get the bonus instantly upon gift card redemption into Apple Account. Purchase gift card by 3/31/24, redeem bonus gem offer by 4/7/24. Valid only in United States between 3/1/24 and 3/31/24 when purchasing an Apple Gift Card of qualifying denominations either in stores or online at Best Buy and Giant Eagle, or only in stores at Dollar General, Albertsons Companies, HEB, GameStop, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Giant Co, and Stop & Shop. Excludes purchases of Apple Gift Cards from either Apple retail or online store, and any new value added onto digital Apple Account balance associated with Apple ID. Purchase of a single qualifying gift card of denomination $25 – $49.99 receives 500 bonus gems, and/or purchase of a single qualifying gift card of denomination $50+ receives 1200 bonus gems. Each Apple ID may redeem maximum one of each of the two bonus offers based on purchased gift card denomination. Free in-app bonus gems requires download of the free Clash of Clans app.

