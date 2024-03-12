‘Callsheet’ comes to Vision Pro for easy access to TV show and movie data

Last summer, I wrote about Callsheet, an app developed by Casey Liss and described as a “bespoke version of the IMDB.” Callsheet has been a staple on my iPhone’s Home Screen since it launched, making it quick and easy to find details on whatever TV show or movie I’m watching.

As of today, Callsheet is officially available on Apple Vision Pro with a fully native visionOS app.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Casey explained that Callsheet on visionOS isn’t just the iPad app running in compatibility. Instead, he’s made sure that Callsheet is a “good platform citizen” on Vision Pro with a native app:

Callsheet for visionOS is fully native. The overwhelming majority of the code is shared between the iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS apps. However, Callsheet is not running in compatibility mode — it’s a full-bore visionOS app. I’ve taken a pass over the app and made Callsheet a good platform citizen. The visionOS version of Callsheet uses the accent color far more sparingly, uses depth where possible, and embraces background materials where appropriate. I’ve already discovered a couple places where things are awry, but I hope to have a new release in the next couple weeks to fix those oversights.

As I wrote in my initial coverage of Callsheet last August, the app taps into data from The Movie Database and distills everything into a native app for iPhone and iPad. Using Callsheet, you can search for actors, TV shows, movies, writers, directors, and more.

I’ve watched a ton of movies and TV shows on Vision Pro in the past month, and I’ve found myself missing Callsheet on numerous occasions. With today’s launch, my long national nightmare is over, and I can always have quick and easy access to Callsheet’s treasure trove of data.

Callsheet is available on the App Store as a free download with a very reasonably-priced in-app subscription of $1 per month, or $10 per year. One subscription unlocks access to Callsheet across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

