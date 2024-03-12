Here’s what’s coming to Apple Arcade in April including 2 new releases for Vision Pro

Apple Arcade has announced the next round of games coming to the platform in April. The releases include three titles coming on April 4 across Apple devices and two popular games launching spatial gaming experiences for Vision Pro.

Apple shared the details in a Newsroom post this morning:

In April, highly popular Japanese franchise Puyo Puyo returns after nearly a decade with the new game Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, available only on Apple Arcade. Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories are also leveling up their gameplay with new unique spatial experiences.

First up, here’s what’s launching on April 4:

Then on April 25 come the new Vision Pro releases:

Crossy Road Castle (available now on Apple devices with Vision Pro support on April 25)

Solitaire Stories

On April 25, players on Apple Vision Pro can jump and climb to victory with every flick, twist, and pinch of their fingers through dynamic levels with up to four friends in Crossy Road Castle, and summon a virtual card table anywhere and enjoy classic solitaire gameplay with a modern twist in Solitaire Stories.

Along with these titles, updates are coming soon for Game Room, Synth Riders, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit.