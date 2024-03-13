The iPhone 15 lineup saw some of the biggest changes we have seen to iPhones in years. The inclusion of the USB-C port alone completely changes how we can use our iPhones. After being out for six months, I wanted to share some of my most used iPhone 15 accessories, from cases to USB-C hubs & more!

iPhone 15 & 15 Pro cases

I know there is a big debate right now on whether you are team case or team no case. I tend to fall into both camps. When I am in my office I usually go no case so I can appreciate the build of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. But whenever I step outside or I am with my daughter I always have a case on me, even though I splurged on Apple Care this year. My daughter seems to love flinging my iPhone across the room. I wanted to share three different cases that all give great protection without sacrificing weight or aesthetics.

Comes in 2 colors: Black & white

Made from vegan leather, high-grade scratch resistance and color retention

Enhanced camera ring for added protection

Independent aluminum buttons with great tactile on every use

Strong magnetic strength, compatible with MagSafe

Unique cooling window

Rated for 5ft drop proof and 1.6 mm raised bezel and 0.5 mm lifted camera ring.

100% recycled packaging.

My favorite part of this case is just the aesthetic. It looks like it belongs in cyberpunk with its cooling screen, the little accents, and the stormtrooper look is something else.

Price: $55.00

Premium Full Grain Oil Waxed Leather

Alloy metal buttons optimized for responsiveness

Soft microfiber lining for protection

MagSafe compatible

Compatible with wireless charging

The Aspen in Blanc is made from cactus leather (vegan)

This case is for leather lovers. It is made of real natural leather and from the moment you open the packaging, you get that magnificent whiff. It has all the protections you need and comes in 11 different colors. My go-to colors are the Technically Red and the Stone Grey. Their white color is the only one made of Cactus leather (vegan).

Price: $60.00

Premium two-piece PC and TPU construction is lined with impact foam for superb durability

Reissued Retro translucent design inspired by the Apple iMacG3

Military Grade Drop Protection via Extreme Protection Tech

Raised edges for screen and camera protection

Compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe accessories

Out of the three cases this one hits with the nostalgia. It looks exactly like the old iMac G3s that my elementary school used to have in the early 2000s. Since this is a two piece case, it is a tad thicker than the other two but that does translate into a bit more drop protection in my opinion. The extra thickness does not add too much bulk, but is noticeable if you are used to thin cases. This case is the ultimate gift.

Price: $60.00

All three of these cases find that happy medium between being protective enough without being too thick but also thin enough that it is still simple to hold in the hand. Depending on what you prefer aesthetically, these will all do the trick!

USB-C accessories

As I said, the new USB-C port completely opens up what can be done with the iPhone. It is important to note that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus do not support the USB 3.0 speeds that the Pro models. You can still use it for USB-C hubs and data passthrough but it will be at the slower 2.0 speeds.

The best part of the new USB-C port on the iPhone 15 lineup is that now we can, confidently, connect an SSD directly to the iPhone. I have been using the Caldigit Tuff Nano Plus which brings 2TB of storage and is on sale for $140 off! I use my iPhone for a lot of my youtube footage so instead of relying on Airdrop, i now offload the footage to the Caldigit SSD and then plug the SSD into my iPad and I can be editing immediately!

Price: $180 (With discount)

USB-C Port for the host

100W PD USB-C port

HDMI port supports up to 8k 30FPS (single display)

2x USB-A gen 2 ports

Ethernet port

UHS-II SD & MicroSD card slots

1x USB-C gen 3.2 port, supports up to 10GBs

My dream situation is that Apple will eventually give us some sort of Samsung Dex competitor for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. It has all the hardware and software power needed to run a web-based desktop operating system. That is just one of the possibilities that USB-C now gives us. I am sure Apple has some future plans for the usability of this port. But at least we can transfer videos from our phones to an SSD at insanely fast speeds!

Power & MagSafe

I wanted to include some of my favorite Magsafe options for the iPhone 15 lineup. These accessories will range from wallets, to power to stands and everything in between.

After almost 2 years, Andar finally restocked their Mag wallet. It’s the perfect replacement for what Apple used to offer. Extremely simple, serves its purpose, and comes in all the same colors as the Andar Aspen cases we mentioned earlier.

Premium Full Grain Oil Waxed Leather

Holds 2-3 cards (Maybe 4 if you stretch over time)

Replaces: Unnecessary bulk

Measures 3 3/4″ L x 2 9/16″ W x 1/4″ H

One-year warranty

MagSafe compatible with all iPhone 12, 13, 14, and 15 models

Price: $44.00

4 levels power indicator

3500 mAh battery

Smart LED light indicator

Comes in black or white

foldable kickstand

no button, no cable, snap and charge

the world’s smallest & lightest MagSafe battery pack with kickstand, hold it without any pressure

Price: $55.00

I’ve spoken about this charger in the past, but the synopsis is that this is the best bang-for-buck charger you can ask for.

For $40 you get:

3 in 1 folding travel charger

Hardshell carrying case

USB-C cable

20W charging brick (yes it comes included)

If you want to read a full review about it, be sure to check this post!

The rest

There are a few more accessories that I mention and give hands-on review in the video above. Be sure to check them out because there are some awesome ones. Let me know what you think of these accessories. Are there any that you are going to pick up and add to your arsenal? Are there some accessories that I missed? Let’s discuss in the comments below!