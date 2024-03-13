Sleek, loaded with ports and power: iVANKY FusionDock Max 1 is the best dock for MacBooks

I’m a huge fan of Apple’s new MacBook lineup, but there is one problem for creative professionals – we need more ports! For my at-home workstation, I use a ton of devices, including multiple monitors, video editing peripherals, speakers, and a number of other accessories – and to turn all of this chaos into one sleek and organized workspace, the iVANKY FusionDock Max 1 is the absolute best solution I’ve found. Packed with 20 ports, it comes with two Thunderbolt 4 chips and is the first and only docking station that lets you set up four monitors at a time.

You can use the code FOR925MAC for a special discount at checkout on iVANKY’s website or via Amazon.

First and only dock for quad-display MacBook setup

If you edit photos or videos or use multiple screens for multitasking, a major advantage to iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1 is its ability to connect up to four displays simultaneously, as well as all of your devices.

If you have an M1 Max, M2 Max, or M3 Max-powered device, you can easily connect up to four monitors via its HDMI and USB-C ports. And here’s what’s incredible: Overall, the dock supports up to three 6K 60 Hz displays and another 4K 60 Hz display running simultaneously – so monitor junkies like me can seriously upgrade their workstation, all with a simple, easy connection.



Plus you can trust that iVANKY is the absolute best at what it does in that it’s solely dedicated to making the best docking stations for MacBooks out there. The iVANKY FusionDock Max 1 is designed exclusively for use with an Apple Silicon-powered Mac – so it’s not compatible with older Intel Macs or any Windows PCs or laptops.

The only dock with dual-Thunderbolt 4 chips

The iVANKY FusionDock Max 1’s two separate Thunderbolt 4 chips can connect two of your Mac’s USB-C ports at once – for incredible data transfer speeds and connecting multiple high-speed drives. Connectivity is abundant and fast, for, say, transferring files or editing from multiple drives like I do.

Its included dual USB-C cable can connect two ports on your Macbook and the two USB-C upstream ports on the rear of the docking station with just one cable. Plus that cable provides 96 watts of power, with plenty of extra power from the external 180-watt power supply.

Ports galore and plenty of power

On the front of the device, you have easy access to a slew of handy ports, including dual 40 Gbps USB-C downstream ports, dual 10 Gbps USB-C ports, dual Gbps USB-A ports for mice and keyboards or external hard drives, a 10 Gbps USB-C port, SD card slots, and even a nifty headphone jack for those who stay loyal.

On the back of the device, the ports get even more interesting. Here you’ll find dual HDMI 2.0 ports for 4K video output, dual 40Gbps USB-C upstream ports, dual 40Gbps USB-C downstream ports, three 10Gbps USB-A ports, an optical Toslink audio port, a security slot, a DC input barrel jack, and a line-out port. Also included is a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port, which is especially useful for super-fast uploads, downloads, streaming, and file management.

Let’s not forget all the power too coming from these ports – you’ve got full-sized HDMI ports, a solid mix of high-speed USB-A and USB-C ports, a fast full-sized card reader, and a micro-SD card reader.

But it’s not just data – it can also power up your devices. One of the USB-C ports up front is a USB-C PD port, which can provide up to 30 watts to fast charge your phone. And those 40 Gbps USB-C ports can also be used for 6K display outputs. The ports on the back can deliver 96 watts of power delivery to quickly and easily recharge your laptop, so you’re always charged up when it’s time to take it out.

Sleek, compact design

Even better, it works all this magic in a sleek, compact design that doesn’t take up a lot of desk space, especially for a dock. You can connect up to 20 different ports serving numerous devices from a slim device that can sit neatly on your desk, creating an incredibly organized setup.

Plus, when I’m ready to take my MacBook Pro wherever I’m going, I simply unplug the dual Thunderbolt cable and I’m good to go. To connect my MacBook back to my at-home workstation, it’s just a one-cable connection, so it couldn’t be easier.

The iVANKY FusionDock Max 1 checks all the boxes for creative professionals who need to connect multiple devices and monitors to their MacBook. If you’re looking to tap into your full creative power and seriously upgrade your workstation, then check out iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1. With 2.5Gb ethernet, 96 watts of power delivery, and 20 ports for connectivity, iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1 is a game changer.



Check out iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1! You can use the code FOR925MAC for a special discount at checkout. Or use the discount code for your purchase on Amazon.