Take a golf cart ride around Apple Park with Greg Joswiak and other Apple execs [Video]

Brian Tong was given a unique opportunity for his latest YouTube video: a golf cart ride around Apple Park with guest stars from various different Apple executives. The video focuses on the “State Of The iPhone,” with topics ranging from the iPhone’s camera to artificial intelligence and much more.

Featured throughout the video are:

Kainann Drance, VP of iPhone Product Marketing

Alok Desphande, Camera Software Engineering

Anand Shimpi, Hardware Technologies

Della Huff, Photos and Camera Product Marketing

Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing

There are a few different interesting tidbits in the video, including from Shimpi talking about Apple’s plans for artificial intelligence:

You look at some of the first party use cases that we’ve had for a while, the camera, both from understanding the scene to configuring the camera to ultimately improving the final image capture. But on top of that, you’re already seeing developers ship things like Stable Diffusion and large language models on device today. And so I can’t talk about the future, but I think Tim has mentioned that, you know, we have some exciting stuff coming up, but I can say from a hardware and a software standpoint, I think we’re extremely well positioned.

On whether the iPhone as “plateaued,” Joswiak says:

Every time I even think that the iPhone is as perfect as it could be, what else can we do to make it better? Our amazing team figures out a way to show how we can make it not just a little bit better, they can make it a lot better. And I look at the iPhone 15 generation, and it’s just, let’s take the camera, right? So the camera on the iPhone 15 Pro is not just, it’s so much better than the iPhone 14 Pro camera, and it’s miles beyond what we were doing a few years ago. I know you’re looking at iPhone 11s, that was five years ago, and it’s just miles beyond that. And it’s so important because people capture all the moments of their daily lives, right? It’s what’s changed all of us. One of the things with that, and it’s not just social media, even though social media is a huge part of it. And so the camera is so important, and just the ability to take, you know, now up to 48MP, we have 3x zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro, we have 5x zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, we use computational photography that just makes these spectacular pictures, which are the pictures you’re gonna keep for the rest of your life, it’s important they’re good. But when I really get excited is when I look at the video story. We’re so proud of what we’re doing with video on iPhone that the reality is we don’t look at other smartphones as the competition. We look at professional video cameras as really the benchmark that we’re up against, right? How do we create cameras as good as that? And I feel we did that with the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The video is absolutely spectacular.

Check out Brian’s full video below, and stay tuned to the end to watch Joz get hit by a golf cart.