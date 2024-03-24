 Skip to main content

New ‘Presto’ system coming to Apple Stores next month for wireless in-box iPhone software updates

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Mar 24 2024 - 5:40 pm PT
21 Comments
iPhone 15 setup update

Apple is about to roll out a big change to its retail stores in the United States: “Presto within Apple.” This system will let Apple Store employees wirelessly update iPhone software while the phone is still in the box, using a pad-like device. Here’s how it works.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletterBloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that this new system will begin widely rolling out to Apple Stores in the United States in April, reaching all US stores by “early summer.” The process has been in testing at select Apple Stores since the end of 2023.

Gurman first reported on this system last October, and 9to5Mac subsequently found evidence of the feature in iOS 17.2. The technology centers around a “pad-like device that the store can place boxes of iPhones on top of.” The system is able to power on the iPhones, update their software, then power them back down, all while the phones stay in their boxes.

In today’s edition of Power On, Gurman writes:

The system looks a bit like a metal cubby for shoes. It can use MagSafe and other wireless technologies to power up the iPhone without ever cracking open the packaging. It downloads and installs new software and then powers the phone back down.

This change will mean that people who buy new iPhones from Apple Stores likely won’t have to immediately update their device after taking it out of the box. Instead, the Apple Store will be able to update the devices as new iOS versions are released.

As it stands now, iPhones are shipped from the factory with whatever build of iOS was available at that time. This means millions of iPhones out there ship with iOS versions that are multiple updates old by the time that phone arrives to the customer.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
Apple Retail

Apple Retail

Apple operates more than 500 retail stores acros…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com