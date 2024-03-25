Apple promotes ‘Reasons to Upgrade’ on new iPhone comparison website

Apple is making it easier for iPhone users to know what’s new when they’re shopping for a new device. A new “Reasons to Upgrade” tool on Apple’s website offers an in-depth look at the differences between the iPhone 15 and older models dating back to the iPhone 11.

While Apple has long had a comparison tool on its website, this “Why Upgrade” website puts a new twist on things. Apple offers in-depth details on things like camera upgrades, performance improvements, design changes, and more.

Apple’s tool lets shoppers compare the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max to the latest iPhone 15 series. The tool does not offer any details on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 series phones.

The goal is clearly to real-world examples of the changes between these iPhone models. Apple also promotes Apple Card financing options, carrier upgrade deals, Trade In offers, and more.

Check it out for yourself on Apple’s website today.

H/t MacRumors