iOS 18 reportedly bringing these two upgrades to Apple Maps

Apple is reportedly planning a few notable updates to Apple Maps as part of iOS 18. New rumors say iOS 18 will add support for “custom route creation” in the United States, and expand topographic maps to the iPhone for the first.

iOS 18: Apple Maps upgrades

Custom route creation would allow iPhone users to plan their own specific routes for a trip, instead of using one of the routes suggested by Apple Maps. Right now, Apple Maps will suggest multiple routes to your destination, but this feature in iOS 18 would give you full control over the exact details of your route.

Meanwhile, the addition of topographic maps for Apple Maps on the iPhone comes after the Apple Watch added the feature was part of watchOS 10 last year. Here’s how Apple described the feature for watchOS 10:

Apple Maps displays a new topographic map featuring contour lines, hill shading, elevation details, and points of interest. Users can also search for nearby trails and trailheads, with place cards that include detailed information, like trail length, type, and difficulty.

These new Apple Maps features were first reported by Nicolás Álvarez, based on code changes (via MacRumors)

Both of these are welcome updates to Apple Maps, and they signal some of the plans Apple has for iOS 18 beyond the oft-rumored customization and AI features. Apple Maps has gotten dramatically better at a pretty quick pace, ranging from new EV features to offline maps support and more.

