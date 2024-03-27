Wednesday’s best deals are all about MacBooks. The just-released 13-inch M3 MacBook Air headlines the savings at $999 to go alongside the previous-generation M2 MacBook Air at $849. Or you could step up to the 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $500 off. Regardless, all three are new all-time lows. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s just-released 13-inch M3 MacBook Air hits $999

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on Apple’s just-released 13-inch M3 MacBook Air. The entry-level 256GB configuration now sells for $999 in Space Gray. That’s $100 off the usual $1,099 price tag and a new all-time low. We’ve only seen it on sale once before at Amazon, and that was shortly after launch day at $50 more than today’s sale.

Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air debuts with the same design as last year’s model – just with some notable performance gains. There are, of course, all of the perks from Apple’s latest in-house silicon, like support for two external displays when the lid is closed, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. A new 3-microphone array comes with Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes, not to mention enhanced voice clarity in audio and video calls. And for those of you thinking about scoring the Midnight finish, there’s a new anodization seal to help reduce fingerprints.

Otherwise, this is just the latest rendition of the MacBook Air. It comes complete with its gorgeous Liquid Retina Display, as well as MagSafe charging and dual Thunderbolt ports.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is now just $849

If you’re not sold on the improved performance or other adjustments, the previous-generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is an even better value right now. B&H is now clearing out Apple’s previous-generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The newer M3 version was just revealed earlier this spring and now we’re seeing an all-time low on the older version at $849 shipped in three styles. This is $249 below its original price tag and that of the newer M3 counterpart. This is a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention, too.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its now previous-generation in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over in our coverage.

Save $499 on Apple’s 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

Not sold on the new 3nm chips? Authorized Apple retailer Expercom via Amazon is now offering the previous-generation 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,000. This takes the original $2,499 price tag and drops it down to the lowest price we’ve seen for a new condition model. The previous discount was only $299 off, and now you can save a whopping $499 on one of Apple’s most capable MacBooks to date. You can read all about how these discounts stack up by diving into our launch coverage.

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before as well as its newer counterpart. Everything is centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display with a silver finish, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The SDXC slot remains on the side, too.

