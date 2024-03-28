Thursday’s best deals have AirTags down to just $19 each when you score a 4-pack at an all-time low. The very first chance to save on Apple Vision Pro has also arrived alongside a $400 off clearance offer on the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon is now offering a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for the best price ever. The bundle now drops down to $75 from its usual $99 going rate. This is $24 off and an extra $7 under our previous mention. Today’s offer is the first time it has returned to this all-time low in over a year and is $4 under our Black Friday mention. It drops each AirTag down to under $19 each. But if you only want one, you can grab a single item finder at $24 – down from $29.

Whether you’re looking to bring some peace of mind on your next vacation or just want to have all of Apple’s item finding prowess at the ready for your everyday carry, AirTags provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the company’s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.

Save $400 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM

B&H is now offering Apple’s previous-generation 14-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $1,599. This drops the 512GB model with 16GB of onboard memory down from its original $1,999 price tag. It’s the second-best price to date at within $20 of the previous mention from back at the beginning of the year and still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since the newer M3 models launched – these M2 Pro machines have largely been out of stock in 2024.

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as the newer models centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, just with an M2 Pro processor. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support to go alongside a newer 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There, of course, remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip. Late last year, I personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and I was surprised by how snappy the MacOS experience is compared to the previous-generation model.

Apple Vision Pro sees very first discount

Woot is offering the very first chance to save on Apple Vision Pro. Our favorite Cupertino company just launched its spatial computer earlier this year, and if the whopping $3,499 price tag was a little too much for you or your wallet to handle, there’s at least a discount now. The 256GB headset drops down to $3,299 exclusively for Amazon Prime members. That’s $200 off the usual going rate and the only discount so far.

Apple Vision Pro is a whole new kind of take on mixed or virtual reality. So much so that Apple is calling it a Spatial Computer. What that really means is you’re able to strap an M2 chip to your head and browse the web, extend a Mac screen into your virtual display, experience immersive sports, and watch all your favorite shows or movies on a massive, adjustable view. It has some of the best eye tracking ever implemented in a headset, as well as best in class passthrough for seeing the world around you on top of all the digital action. Go get a better idea of what to expect over at 9to5Mac, where we explore how it all stacks up.

