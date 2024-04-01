 Skip to main content

PSA: Instagram and Threads both facing outages

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 1 2024 - 12:28 pm PT
0 Comments
Instagram icon on a gradient of Instagram colors

If you’re having problems accessing Meta’s Instagram and Threads apps today, you’re not alone. Both services appear to be suffering from an outage that affects your ability to post and interact with content.

Data from Downdetector shows complaints about Instagram and Threads have both spiked this afternoon. A search on other social media sites also shows an influx of complaints from Threads and Instagram users.

As of right now, Meta has not commented on the problems facing Threads and Instagram today. We’ll update this story as we learn more. Facebook itself appears to be unaffected by Meta’s server problems today.

Are you having problems with Instagram and Threads today? Let us know down in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Instagram

Instagram

Instagram is a social media service owned by Fac…
Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com