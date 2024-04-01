PSA: Instagram and Threads both facing outages

If you’re having problems accessing Meta’s Instagram and Threads apps today, you’re not alone. Both services appear to be suffering from an outage that affects your ability to post and interact with content.

Data from Downdetector shows complaints about Instagram and Threads have both spiked this afternoon. A search on other social media sites also shows an influx of complaints from Threads and Instagram users.

As of right now, Meta has not commented on the problems facing Threads and Instagram today. We’ll update this story as we learn more. Facebook itself appears to be unaffected by Meta’s server problems today.

