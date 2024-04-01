There’s a lot coming to Apple TV+ in April. From detective dramas to historical fiction to political documentaries, and more, here’s what to watch on Apple’s streaming service this month.

Apple enters the spring season with a strong slate of original shows. Carrying over from previous months, ongoing series on Apple TV+ include The New Look, Palm Royale, and Manhunt. But what’s new this month?

First up is the second season of comedy series Loot. Maya Rudolph stars as Molly Novak, the divorced wife of a tech CEO, and finds herself inheriting 87 billion dollars. The question is how does she spend it? The second season follows Molly as she sets up her charitable foundation. Season two of Loot kicks off on April 3, with the first two episodes.

New feature documentary film Girls State starts streaming this Friday, April 5. From the same creators that brought award-winning Boys State, Girls State brings the feminine perspective of mock government. The movie follows a group of teenage girls from across Missouri, in the youth democracy experiment.

Also streaming on the same day is new detective drama Sugar. Colin Farrell stars as private investigator John Sugar. With all the trimmings of a classic noir, Sugar dives into the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the daughter of a famous Hollywood producer. Sugar premieres with the first two episodes on April 5, with a new episode every Friday through May 17.

The week after, Michael Douglas historical drama Franklin debuts. Set in 1776, Franklin is in the midst of his groundbreaking electrical experiments. The limited series charts Franklin’s journey to France, where he is on a mission to garner support for American independence. Stream the first three episodes of Franklin on April 12.

Finally for Apple’s original slate in April, on April 24, The Big Door Prize returns with its second season. In the show, the residents of a small town are told their fortunes by a mysterious machine. Chaos ensues as people react to their personal life prophecies.

