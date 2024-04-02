Apple rolling out new firmware update for AirPods Max

Apple is rolling out a new firmware version for AirPods Max users today. The update is the first firmware release for AirPods Max users since the end of January, but don’t expect any major changes.

The new AirPods Max update features build number 6A325. Here’s a rundown of the latest firmware versions for all of Apple’s AirPods models:

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6B34

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6B34

AirPods Pro (1st generation): 6A321

AirPods (3rd generation): 6A321

AirPods (2nd generation): 6A321

AirPods Max: 6A324

AirPods (1st generation): 6.8.8

Apple explains how to update AirPods firmware by charging while on Wi-Fi:

To use your iPhone or iPad to check that your AirPods are up to date, make sure that you have the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. Go to Settings > Bluetooth, then tap the Info button i next to the name of your AirPods. Scroll down to the About section to find the firmware version. To use your Mac to check that your AirPods are up to date, make sure that you have the latest version of macOS. Press and hold the Option key while choosing Apple menu  > System Information. Click Bluetooth, then look under your AirPods for the firmware version. With macOS Ventura or later, you can also choose Apple menu  > System Settings, click Bluetooth, then click the Info button i next to the name of your AirPods.

Apple hasn’t provided any release notes for today’s AirPods Max firmware update. The most likely scenario, however, is that the update simply includes “bug fixes and other improvements.”

As for a new hardware revision of AirPods Max, rumors are a new version with USB-C for charging will hit the streets later this year.