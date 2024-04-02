Apple’s new Beats Solo 4 headphones hit the FCC ahead of launch

In February, images of unreleased Beats Solo 4 headphones were revealed thanks to the iOS 17.4 beta. Now, the Beats Solo 4 have popped up in the FCC’s database, signaling that a launch is imminent. They’ll mark the first update to the Beats Solo line in eight years…

The new Beats Solo 4 are expected to be similar in design to the Solo 3 headphones, which were first released in September 2016 alongside the original AirPods.

The new Solo 4 headphones will feature USB-C for charging instead of micro-USB. They are also expected to support spatial audio and feature built-in controls on the earcups. You’ll be able to press above or below the “b” on the left earcup to adjust volume, for example.

Beats Solo 4 will be available in black, blue, and pink, according to the files inside iOS 17.4. There are still no official details on when exactly they will be released. Now that they’ve hit the FCC, however, Beats Solo 4 will likely show their face officially sooner rather than later.

Are you planning to buy Beats Solo 4 when they’re released sometime this spring? Let us know down in the comments.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.