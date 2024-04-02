 Skip to main content

Apple’s new Beats Solo 4 headphones hit the FCC ahead of launch

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 2 2024 - 9:40 am PT
0 Comments
Beats Solo 4

In February, images of unreleased Beats Solo 4 headphones were revealed thanks to the iOS 17.4 beta. Now, the Beats Solo 4 have popped up in the FCC’s database, signaling that a launch is imminent. They’ll mark the first update to the Beats Solo line in eight years…

The new Beats Solo 4 are expected to be similar in design to the Solo 3 headphones, which were first released in September 2016 alongside the original AirPods.

The new Solo 4 headphones will feature USB-C for charging instead of micro-USB. They are also expected to support spatial audio and feature built-in controls on the earcups. You’ll be able to press above or below the “b” on the left earcup to adjust volume, for example.

Beats Solo 4 will be available in black, blue, and pink, according to the files inside iOS 17.4. There are still no official details on when exactly they will be released. Now that they’ve hit the FCC, however, Beats Solo 4 will likely show their face officially sooner rather than later.

Are you planning to buy Beats Solo 4 when they’re released sometime this spring? Let us know down in the comments.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Beats Electronics

Beats Electronics

Beats Electronics was purchased by Apple in 2014…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com