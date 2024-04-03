If you’ve been experiencing problems when trying to access the App Store, it’s not just you. The App Store is currently down for users around the world. Although Apple is yet to acknowledge the problem, many people have been complaining about an ongoing outage affecting the App Store.

Update: Apple has updated its System Status to confirm that App Store is down. Apple Arcade, Apple Books, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple Sports, Apple TV+, and Apple Podcasts are also facing outages.

It’s not just you: App Store is currently down

When users tried to open the App Store on Wednesday night, they were met with error messages saying things like “Cannot Connect” and “Something went wrong.” “Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available,” Apple said on its System Status webpage.

There are multiple posts on social networks from people complaining about the App Store not working for them. 9to5Mac can confirm that the outage has been affecting users across multiple platforms, including iOS, macOS, and tvOS.

Earlier this year, Apple’s online services faced an outage for hours. At the time, the outage also affected App Store Connect and Apple Music.

Is the App Store working for you? Let us know in the comments section below.