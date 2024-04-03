iPhone 16 Pro rumored to use color infused back glass for space black, rose, more

iPhone 16 Pro rumors continue to fly by, and the latest involves a change to the back glass. According to a Weibo post (via ShrimpApplePro), Apple may be bringing the custom dual ion-exchange glass process to this fall’s premium model.

The rumor also echoes iPhone 16 Pro color rumors: space black, gray, white, and rose. Paired with today’s glass rumor, we might have a better idea of how the iPhone 16 Pro back glass will look.

Apple already uses the color infused back glass technique across the iPhone 15 line. This allows you to sort of see through the glass layer with a colorful, ice-like effect.

“The innovative new design features back glass that has color infused throughout the material,” Apple says of the iPhone 15. “A custom dual ion-exchange process for the glass, and an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, help make iPhone 15 incredibly durable.”

iPhone 16 Pro, of course, will rely on a titanium frame, not aluminum, like the iPhone 15 Pro today.

Apple further explains how it pulls off the iPhone 15 glass technique that is now rumored to come to the iPhone 16 Pro:

“Superfine metallic ions embed color into the glass — with a unique formulation for each color. Then the glass is polished with nanocrystalline particles and etched to create a textured matte finish.”

iPhone 15 Pro comes in black, white, blue, and natural, and features a textured matte glass back.

While the iPhone 15 glass design offers a unique look, Apple still advertises the iPhone 15 Pro back glass as the most durable. For that reason, we’ll have to wait for more on this subject before assigning any likelihood to it. Still, it sounds like one way Apple could differentiate the iPhone 16 Pro design from the iPhone 15 Pro look.

