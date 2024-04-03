Whatsapp, Instagram, and other Meta services are down

Don’t throw your phone out of the window. Whatsapp, Instagram, and other Meta services are facing an outage of some kind for lots of users.

Downdetector shows a spike in reports of outages affecting Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and Whatsapp over the last hour.

Most recently, for example, more than 20,000 reports of a Whatsapp outage have been reported on the service status site.

We’ll update our coverage if we learn more. In the meantime, you may see a service disruption hit your platforms over the next several minutes.

More