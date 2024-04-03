 Skip to main content

Whatsapp, Instagram, and other Meta services are down

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 3 2024 - 11:41 am PT
Don’t throw your phone out of the window. Whatsapp, Instagram, and other Meta services are facing an outage of some kind for lots of users.

Downdetector shows a spike in reports of outages affecting Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and Whatsapp over the last hour.

Most recently, for example, more than 20,000 reports of a Whatsapp outage have been reported on the service status site.

We’ll update our coverage if we learn more. In the meantime, you may see a service disruption hit your platforms over the next several minutes.

