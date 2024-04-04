New iPad model identifiers appear in regulatory filings ahead of rumored May launch

As spotted by 91mobiles, two new iPad model identifiers have been registered on the Indian BIS certification database. It’s been a long time since new iPad model identifiers have been introduced as Apple last released a new iPad model almost eighteen months ago, the biggest gap ever between Apple tablet generations.

The database unfortunately does not really reveal any other details about the products, but they likely correspond to either the upcoming iPad Pro or iPad Air models. Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is readying new OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air models for an early May debut.

These new iPad models are hotly anticipated, not just because of the long wait since the previous generation.

We are expecting significant updates across the board, with a revamped iPad Pro lineup and a new larger 12.9-inch size of iPad Air.

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro will feature M3 chips and OLED displays for the first time, offering improved brightness and contrast over the current mini-LED screens. The chassis of the iPad Pro is also expected to change, with the OLED display enabling a thinner, sleeker, overall design. The Face ID camera is expected to move to the landscape edge, a change that first rolled out with the 10th-generation iPad.

We are also expecting new versions of the iPad Pro accessories, namely the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. The new keyboard may feature an aluminium base construction, with larger trackpad to more closely mirror a MacBook experience. The Apple Pencil may feature a new squeeze gesture for additional contextual controls.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Air size will bring the biggest iPad screen size to a more affordable price point, similar to the strategy Apple employed with the debut of the 15-inch MacBook Air on the Mac lineup. The current generation of iPad Air runs on an M1 chip, and we expect that to get bumped to M2. The iPad Pro will get the latest, fastest, M3 chip.

Updates to iPad mini and the base model iPad are also said to be in the works, but are unlikely to roll out imminently. We currently expect a new base model iPad to launch later in the year, during the fall holiday season.