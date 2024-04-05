Apple teases new ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Immersive Video coming to Vision Pro this month

Apple Vision Pro users will soon have another piece of Immersive Video to enjoy. In the Apple TV app, Apple says that a new episode of its Prehistoric Planet Immersive series will be available on April 19.

When Vision Pro launched in February, it offered a few different Immersive Video experiences: Adventure, Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room, Prehistoric Planet Immersive, and Wild Life. Earlier this week, Apple released a new 5-minute Immersive Video celebrating the 2023 MLS season on Apple Vision Pro.

Apple says that the new episode of Prehistoric Planet will be six minutes long and offer an immersive look at inside Triceratops Forest. “Deep in the woods, a curious baby triceratops learns about family bonds,” Apple says. This marks the second new Immersive Video release since Vision Pro’s launch.

As of now, this is the only new piece of Immersive Video currently being teased in the Apple TV app on Vision Pro. What’s next for the format remains to be seen, but I’m hoping for something a little bit more juicy than another five-minute clip.

