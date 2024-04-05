 Skip to main content

Apple teases new ‘Prehistoric Planet’ Immersive Video coming to Vision Pro this month

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Apr 5 2024 - 1:20 pm PT
0 Comments

Apple Vision Pro users will soon have another piece of Immersive Video to enjoy. In the Apple TV app, Apple says that a new episode of its Prehistoric Planet Immersive series will be available on April 19.

When Vision Pro launched in February, it offered a few different Immersive Video experiences: AdventureAlicia Keys: Rehearsal RoomPrehistoric Planet Immersive, and Wild Life. Earlier this week, Apple released a new 5-minute Immersive Video celebrating the 2023 MLS season on Apple Vision Pro.

Apple says that the new episode of Prehistoric Planet will be six minutes long and offer an immersive look at inside Triceratops Forest. “Deep in the woods, a curious baby triceratops learns about family bonds,” Apple says. This marks the second new Immersive Video release since Vision Pro’s launch.

As of now, this is the only new piece of Immersive Video currently being teased in the Apple TV app on Vision Pro. What’s next for the format remains to be seen, but I’m hoping for something a little bit more juicy than another five-minute clip.

Follow ChanceThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com