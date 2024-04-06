 Skip to main content

Apple struck deal with Shutterstock to license millions of images for AI training

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Apr 6 2024 - 7:54 am PT
14 Comments
Apple AI features iOS 18

The AI boom has sprung up a mini-economy for content repositories, which AI companies want access to in order to train their models.

Companies like OpenAI initially trained their models by scraping data from the web. However, with the legal overhang of copyright looming, companies are looking to strike deals to formally license content going forward. Apple is one such participant. Reuters reports that Apple struck a deal to license millions of images owned by Shutterstock, a stock image site.

The value of the deal was likely in the $25-50 million range, and was said to have been signed in the months following the release of ChatGPT in late 2022. Apparently, multiple other big tech firms have made similar deals with Shutterstock, including Meta, Google and Amazon.

In a similar vein, it was previously reported that Apple was talking to news publishers about licensing their articles to train its AI models.

In a sign of how significant content acquisition for AI has become, the New York Times claims today that Meta even discussed buying out a book publisher like Simon & Schuster.

Although Apple has been regarded as a bit of a laggard in the recent hype train of AI advancements, the company is looking to change the narrative soon. iOS 18 is expected to heavily hero AI-powered features to improve the experience for iPhone users. iOS 18 will be officially announced at WWDC, with the keynote kicking off at 10 AM PT on June 10.

Apple marketing exec Greg Jozwiak has already confirmed the AI speculation, in a tweet about the event. He said WWDC will be Absolutely Incredible.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 18

iOS 18

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.