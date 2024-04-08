Now’s the time to upgrade to AirPods Pro 2 and its refreshed USB-C charging case. A $60 price cut lands at $189 to join these discounted Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen styles from $189. Plus, Belkin’s 15W BoostCharge Pro MagSafe pad now comes in two new colors at $60. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save on AirPods Pro 2 with refreshed USB-C charging case

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 for $189, complete with the latest USB-C charging case. Today’s offer drops from its usual $249 price tag and is the second-best price to date at $60 off. We’ve only seen it sell for less once before, and that was back during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. This comes within $9 of the all-time low and marks another chance to score Apple’s latest and greatest earbuds for less. We break down exactly what’s new with the updated pair over at 9to5Mac, too.

Even though USB-C is now found on the charging case to go alongside MagSafe support, it really is the software features that make AirPods Pro 2 the best earbuds yet from Apple. Now outfitted with Adaptive Audio that dynamically adjusts noise based on your surroundings, the AirPods Pro 2 also can automatically turn on Transparency mode when it detects your talking to someone.

The earbuds also deliver all of the same features as the original pair, as the new AirPods Pro 2 now arrive with some improvements like enhanced audio playback to pair with the upgraded ANC and new adaptive transparency mode tech. There’s still Spatial Audio support, as well as Hey Siri integration, just all packed into a refreshed charging case with USB-C, Find My features, a built-in speaker, and a lanyard loop.

Save $60 on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen styles

Amazon is now offering some of the lowest prices yet on Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. The savings kick off with the GPS 40mm styles at $189. That includes tons of new Carbon Neutral styles at $60 off the usual $249 going rate. It’s the third-best offer to date and really the lowest price since December. The larger 44mm GPS style is also on sale today at $219. It’s $60 off the usual $279 going rate and drops to the second-best price we’ve seen at within $10 of the all-time low.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Belkin’s 15W BoostCharge Pro MagSafe pad comes in two new colors

Belkin just refreshed its BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Pad with two fresh new styles earlier this year, and now they’re on sale for spring. Fittingly, both of the orange and sand styles are on sale for $60 at Amazon. Each one is down from the usual $80 price tag for only the second time and marks a new all-time low at $20 off. It’s $8 under the only other offer from back in February. You can also save on the black or white styles at the same price, but the discounts aren’t quite as notable.

Belkin’s recent 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a bit more streamlined of an addition to your nightstand, featuring a flat design that lets you top off an iPhone 15 right next to AirPods Pro 2. There’s a full 15W MagSafe on the left pad and then a 5W Qi charger on the right-hand side. Our launch coverage fully breaks down just what to expect from the charger as well as its two new fun colors.

