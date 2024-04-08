Spotify AI DJ can now create playlists from text prompts

Spotify’s AI DJ feature launched more than a year ago now, but users had little control over it. That’s now changing for beta users, as you can now create playlists from ChatGPT-style text prompts.

Spotify recommends specifying a combination of genres, moods, artists, and decades – but you can also try off-the-wall things like “beats to battle a zombie apocalypse” …

Spotify AI DJ feature

The original feature used AI learning based on your listening history.

The AI DJ functionality is basically designed to create a never-ending radio station-style stream of music, based on your listening history and habits. The AI DJ voice will transition the songs, similar to what you’d hear on a traditional radio station with an explanation for why it picked the song, when you last listened to it, and more.

There was a generative AI component, but users didn’t get to play with that directly – instead, Spotify gave the tool to its own music editors, to help create their own curated playlists.

Use ChatGPT-style text prompts

TechCrunch reports that users are now being allowed to access the text prompt tool themselves.

Prompts can reference all sorts of things, like places, animals, activities, movie characters, colors or emojis. The company notes that the best playlists are generated using prompts that contain a combination of genres, moods, artists and decades, however […] After the playlist is generated, users can then use the AI to revise and refine the end result by issuing commands like “less upbeat” or “more pop,” for example […] Spotify says it’s using large language models (LLMs) to understand the user’s intent. Then, Spotify uses its personalization technology — the information it has about the listener’s history and preferences — to fulfill the prompt and create a personalized AI-generated playlist for the user.

The feature is initially rolling out to the beta versions only of the iOS and Android apps. Tap on Your Library and then the + button. Alongside the existing Playlist and Blend options, you’ll now see a new AI Playlist option.

If you like a playlist, and want to keep it, you can tap the Create button to add it to your library.

Photo by @felipepelaquim on Unsplash