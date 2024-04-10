 Skip to main content

HomeKit Weekly: Aqara releases new HomeKit-compatible motion and light sensor with Thread support

Avatar for Bradley Chambers  | Apr 10 2024 - 4:00 am PT
Aqara motion sensor P2

I love Aqara’s products, and if you love HomeKit, it’s a vendor you’ll want to follow. They make incredibly easy-to-use and reliable smart home products at prices that won’t empty your bank account. They’ve released a new motion and light sensor called the Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

“In the rapidly expanding global market for Passive Infrared (PIR) sensors, Aqara has achieved remarkable success, distributing over 100,000 units last year,” states Cathy You, Aqara Senior Vice President, Global Business and Strategy. “The launch of the Motion and Light Sensor P2, which combines our renowned sensor technology with the latest in connectivity protocols and standards, encapsulates our forward-thinking approach and our commitment to delivering smart home solutions that are ready for tomorrow’s advancement.”

The Motion and Light Sensor P2 combines a wide-angle Passive Infrared motion sensor with an independent light sensor, ensuring accurate detection within a range of up to 23 feet and a horizontal viewing angle of 170 degrees. These features support a variety of use cases, including automated lighting, security enhancements, and climate control optimization. It can also independently measure light intensity, giving you advanced control over lighting and window treatments to maximize comfort and energy efficiency. Battery-wise, the Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2 includes an extended battery life that is rated to last up to two years.

The key reason to upgrade to this motion sensor is the addition of Thread support. As a Thread-enabled device, the Motion and Light Sensor P2 is compatible with any Matter-compatible Thread Border Router capabilities, enabling its use across various smart home platforms. The sensor also provides exclusive features within the Aqara Home app, such as adjustable sensitivity and detection timeout settings, allowing for additional customization. These settings are accessible via the Aqara Home app when used alongside with Aqara’s Thread-enabled Matter controllers, including the Aqara Hub M3.

This release is the first of many Thread-related products as Aqara has announced Thread-enabled Smart Lock U200.

You can buy the Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2 from Amazon. Aqara has a 15% off coupon code (USCAMSP2) that’s valid through April 11th.

