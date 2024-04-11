14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro $550 off, 10.9-inch iPad from $349, Satechi gear, more

Through the end of the day, you can save $550 on 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro to headline today’s best Apple deals. The latest 10.9-inch iPad starts from $349 ahead of a potential refresh this fall, and Satechi’s Dock5 charging station powers your entire Apple everyday carry with a rare discount to $49. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $550 on Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro

Through the end of the day, B&H is now offering Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,949. This is a higher-end configuration with 1TB of storage, 16GB of memory, and an improved 19-core GPU. Both aluminum finishes are available, and the price drops from the usual $2,499 going rate either way. Today’s offer is a new all-time low at $550 off and beats the previous discount by an extra $150. We’ve never seen it drop below $1,999, either!

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as the newer models centered around a 14-inch Liquid Retina display, just with an M2 Pro processor. There’s up to 18-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support to go alongside a newer 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There, of course, remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the more recent M2 Pro chip and its elevated 19-core GPU.

Late last year, I personally upgraded to the M2 Pro MacBook Pro from an M1 Pro model, and I was surprised by how snappy the MacOS experience is compared to the previous-generation model.

Apple won’t refresh its 10.9-inch iPad till fall, save $100 on the latest models

Best Buy is offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad for $349. This drops from the usual $449 price tag that you’d pay on the 64GB Wi-Fi model in order to save you $100. It’s the best price since back in February and only the second discount of the year. You can also save on the 256GB model at $499, down from its $599 going rate at $100 off. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed right before winter with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad isn’t expected to be updated until later this year in the fall. Today’s discount offers quite a compelling price in the meantime for anyone who doesn’t want to wait, and it is only made better with another companion price cut today.

Satechi’s Dock5 charging station powers your entire Apple everyday carry

Amazon currently offers Satechi’s Dock5 Charging Station for $49. This drops from the usual $60 price tag for the first time this year and clocks in at just under 20% off. It’s the first price cut since a 20% off sitewide sale last December and comes within $1 of that price.

This multi-device charger from Satechi delivers a space to refuel up to five different devices at a time to tame your entire kit of Apple devices. Dock5 kicks things off with an integrated 10W Qi pad as well as dual USB-A slots and a pair of 20W USB-C ports to round out the package. On top of the charger is a rubber padding that lets you organize power banks, tablets, and other gear for a tidy charging kit. I loved it in my original review, and it still remains an essential accessory in my workstation setup.

