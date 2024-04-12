Spy thriller movie Argylle streaming now on Apple TV+

From directory Matthew Vaughn, the new spy thriller movie Argylle is now streaming on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service for original TV shows and movies.

The film features a star-studded cast including Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa and more. It’s a twisty action spy narrative which sees author Elly Conway (played by Howard) wrapped up in espionage plot of her own design.

Argylle is one of Apple Original Films’ theatrical slate, the third in Apple’s new rollout strategy which sees its big-budget movies get wide runs in cinemas before streaming on Apple TV+.

Unfortunately, Argylle is not riding on the highs of box office success. It is considered an industry bomb, with lacklustre ticket sales and critical reviews. There’s a chance the film plays better on streaming, with the high-profile cast possibly bringing in eyeballs. The companion novel has fared better in the book world.

The cast is led by Bryce Dallas Howard, playing the fictional author Elly Conway. In the film, it turns out that Conway’s writing reflects the happenings of a real-world spy organization. Conway teams up with spy Aidan, played by Sam Rockwell, in an effort to stay one step ahead of the game.

Henry Cavill appears as the eponymous agent Argylle, with supporting cast also including Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, Catherine O’Hara and more.

How to watch Argylle

You can watch Argylle with an Apple TV+ subscription. Get a free seven-day trial for new accounts here. Apple TV+ includes access to more than 230 Apple original TV shows and movies, with more being added each month.

You can access Apple TV+ content through the Apple TV app, which is available on many platforms including Apple devices, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, smart TVs and more. You can also stream Apple TV+ in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Also streaming on Apple TV+

Alongside Argylle streaming premiere, also streaming today on Apple TV+ is new limited drama series Franklin, starring Michael Douglas as the eponymous Benjamin Franklin. Manhunt and Sugar are also in the middle of their seasons, with new episodes out today. New episodes of comedies Loot and Palm Royale release on Wednesdays.

Check out everything coming to Apple TV+ in our guide.